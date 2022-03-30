Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dining With Dockery: Magnolia’s at 26th Restaurant

Dining With Dockery: Magnolia's
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Dining with Dockery, we are taking you to a staple right in the middle of downtown Myrtle Beach.

Magnolia’s at 26th is a buffet-style experience located on Ocean Boulevard at 26th street.

Everything you get at the restaurant is fresh and offered in a buffet-style setting. The plates are prepared and served with workers as you go through the line to pick out some of the classic items each day of the week. This keeps everyone safe and also keeps the food hot & ready to eat!

In the video above, Andrew is going through each day of the week just to show you how the menu changes and what you can expect to see in the buffet line when you visit in the future.

Magnolia’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner - 7 days a week. When you eat at Magnolia’s you will feel right at home with their true southern hospitality. Some call it comfort food, others call it soul food, some say country cooking... but whatever you call it, we know you are going to love it!

Next time you stop by, be sure to tell them Andrew & Halley sent you!

For any questions about Magnolia’s or to look at their daily menu visit their website.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Brittany Cherry, Korey Gallagher, Pamela Chassen, Heather Lee
Questions raised after string of prescription drug thefts at pharmacies, hospital in Grand Strand
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Crews were called to reports of a fully involved fire at 130 Sun Light Drive around 1:15 a.m.,...
Crews battle fully involved fire at Socastee area towing company, no injuries reported
Korey Gallagher
Authorities arrest pharmacist accused of stealing pills from Little River CVS Pharmacy
Mr. Sub, a mainstay at the corner of Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue, will close on...
Popular Myrtle Beach sub shop to close after 43 years

Latest News

gst
Thistle and Clover Specialty Boutique- Part 1
gst
Thistle and Clover Specialty Boutique- Part 2
gst
Thistle and Clover Specialty Boutique- Part 4
gst
Thistle and Clover Specialty Boutique- Part 3