Dining With Dockery: Magnolia’s at 26th Restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Dining with Dockery, we are taking you to a staple right in the middle of downtown Myrtle Beach.

Magnolia’s at 26th is a buffet-style experience located on Ocean Boulevard at 26th street.

Everything you get at the restaurant is fresh and offered in a buffet-style setting. The plates are prepared and served with workers as you go through the line to pick out some of the classic items each day of the week. This keeps everyone safe and also keeps the food hot & ready to eat!

In the video above, Andrew is going through each day of the week just to show you how the menu changes and what you can expect to see in the buffet line when you visit in the future.

Magnolia’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner - 7 days a week. When you eat at Magnolia’s you will feel right at home with their true southern hospitality. Some call it comfort food, others call it soul food, some say country cooking... but whatever you call it, we know you are going to love it!

Next time you stop by, be sure to tell them Andrew & Halley sent you!

For any questions about Magnolia’s or to look at their daily menu visit their website.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.