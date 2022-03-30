Submit a Tip
Crews battle fully involved commercial fire in Myrtle Beach area, no injuries reported

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A commercial building went up in flames early Wednesday in the Myrtle Beach area.

Crews were called to the fully involved fire on Sun Light Drive around 1:15 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. A specific address for the fire was not immediately known.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour, officials say. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Sun Light Drive is off Highway 544, close to Highway 31.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted at the scene.

WMBF News has reached out to HCFR for more information on the fire.

