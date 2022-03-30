Coastal Softball sweeps Winthrop Tuesday afternoon

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina softball team snapped a six-game winless streak on the road at Winthrop Tuesday afternoon as the Chants took both games of the non-conference midweek matchup at Terry Field.

With the win, Coastal improved to 14-17 overall. With the loss, Winthrop dropped to 11-21 overall.

Game 1 - Coastal Carolina 2, Winthrop 0

For just the second time in her career, Kaitlin Beasley-Polko allowed one hit from the Eagles’ offense. The graduate student tallied this feat just once before, on May 7, 2021, an 8-0 victory against App State.

Makiya Thomas laid down a bunt in the top of the first inning to start CCU’s momentum before she would steal second base. Riley Zana sent a double down the left-field line to send Thomas home and give Coastal a 1-0 lead early.

The next five innings would be a pitcher’s duel, as Beasley-Polko allowed her only hit of the contest to come in the bottom of the third inning on a Paige Rivas singled to center field but the Eagles left the runner stranded.

Between the two pitchers, just two runners got on base between the five innings.

In the top of the seventh, Zana continued her hitting streak as the sophomore blasted her seventh home run of the season over the fence in center field to give CCU a 2-0 advantage. Maddy Jennings looked to add to CCU’s lead as the freshman drew a walk before pinch-runner Da’Vidria Robinson stole second base. Shae Schreckengost popped up to second base to end the inning.

Winthrop made its final push as Lauren Hutcherson grounded out to start the inning, followed by Lauren King being awarded first base after being hit by a pitch. Beasley-Polko would retire the final two batters on the frame to end the contest.

Beasley-Polko (7-5) tied a season-high 10 strikeouts against the Eagles as the Leonardtown, Maryland native allowed just one hit in her fourth complete of the season.

At the plate, Zana led the offensive efforts going 2-for-3 with a double and a home run against Winthrop, while also recording two RBIs.

Game 2 – Coastal Carolina 5, Winthrop 3 (9 inn.)

Zana’s double in the top of the ninth inning propelled the Chants to their second victory of the day as the sophomore drove home Keirstin Roose and Jay Wrightsman.

Much like game one, CCU looked to strike early as the Chanticleers drew back-to-back walks. Iyanla De Jesus reached on a fielder’s choice, which advanced Roose to second and Thomas was out at third on the play. Abbey Montoya took first base after being hit by a pitch but the Chants would leave all runners stranded.

In the bottom of the second, a leadoff walk started the Eagles’ push followed by a Lauren Daniels’ single up the middle to place runners on first and second. Ashton Vanhouse reached first on a base on balls before back-to-back plays at the plate ended the inning.

Thomas started the Chants push in the top of the third as the graduate student singled up the middle before stealing second. De Jesus notched her eighth home run of the season, a two-run shot over the centerfield wall to give CCU a 2-0 lead. Montoya singled down the right-field line but would be left one base.

Kaitlyn Tucker was awarded first base after being hit by a pitch before Vanhouse reached on a fielder’s choice and a Chants’ error advanced her to second and pinch-runner McKenzie West to third. West went on to steal home and Vanhouse stole second before Mackenzie Smith singled to centerfield and sent Vanhouse home to make the score, 2-2.

Roose drew a walk to start the top of the fifth for Coastal before stealing second and reaching third on an Eagles error. Montoya singled down the left-field line and drove Roose home to give CCU a 3-2 advantage but CCU would leave three stranded.

Winthrop’s Mackenzie Smith started the Eagles’ push in the bottom of the sixth as she singled past third base before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Macy McCall sent a single past third base followed by a Payton Rivas walk to advance all runners one base. Lauren Hutcherson reached on a fielder’s choice and Smith crossed home to tie the contest at 3-3.

Seven innings wouldn’t be enough as neither team was able to break the scoreline.

Jennings was placed on second base to start the top of the eighth. Pinch-runner Robinson advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Abby Jankay. Wrightsman flew out and Robinson was out on the double play.

In the top of the ninth, Wrightsman was placed on second followed by a Roose single to center field. With runners on first and third, Zana sent a double to left field before advancing to third on a Winthrop error to make the final score 5-3.

Beasley-Polko (8-5) picked up her second win of the day in 3.2 innings of work. She allowed just two hits and no runs.

Montoya finished game two 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI. Zana and De Jesus each went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and De Jesus recorded one run.

The Chants remain on the road and return to Sun Belt Conference play as Coastal will face South Alabama for a three-game weekend series April 1-3, in Mobile, Ala.

