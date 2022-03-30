Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CCU’s Melissa Jefferson earns Sun Belt Athlete of the Week honors

Melissa Jefferson.
Melissa Jefferson.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s Melissa Jefferson has been selected as the Sun Belt Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday morning.

The junior from Georgetown, South Carolina, picked up two wins for the Chants during last weekend’s Weems Baskin Invitational hosted by the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.

Jefferson, who won the NCAA National Championship in the 60-meter indoor event on March 12, claimed the top spot in the 200-meter dash by crossing the line in 23.26 seconds, which ranks first in the Sun Belt.

In the 4 x 100-meter relay, Jefferson and teammates Kayla Sweeney, Shani’a Bellamy, and Mekenze Kelley earned a second-place finish with a season-best time of 44.41 seconds.  Notably, that time broke the previous program record of 44.48, set in 2013, and currently ranks first in the Sun Belt for the event.

The Chanticleers’ track and field team will return to action on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16, when they travel to Gainesville, Florida to take part in the Tom Jones Memorial.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Brittany Cherry, Korey Gallagher, Pamela Chassen, Heather Lee
Questions raised after string of prescription drug thefts at pharmacies, hospital in Grand Strand
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Crews were called to reports of a fully involved fire at 130 Sun Light Drive around 1:15 a.m.,...
Crews battle fully involved fire at Socastee area towing company, no injuries reported
Korey Gallagher
Authorities arrest pharmacist accused of stealing pills from Little River CVS Pharmacy
Mr. Sub, a mainstay at the corner of Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue, will close on...
Popular Myrtle Beach sub shop to close after 43 years

Latest News

South Carolina Falls to Presbyterian Tuesday Night
Clemson baseball
Tigers Power Past Eagles 9-3
CCU softball.
Coastal Softball sweeps Winthrop Tuesday afternoon
Coastal Carolina's Tyler Johnson bats during a game against Kent State on Friday.
CCU’s Tyler Johnson tabbed Sun Belt Baseball Player of the Week