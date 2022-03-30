CCU’s Melissa Jefferson earns Sun Belt Athlete of the Week honors

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s Melissa Jefferson has been selected as the Sun Belt Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday morning.

The junior from Georgetown, South Carolina, picked up two wins for the Chants during last weekend’s Weems Baskin Invitational hosted by the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.

Jefferson, who won the NCAA National Championship in the 60-meter indoor event on March 12, claimed the top spot in the 200-meter dash by crossing the line in 23.26 seconds, which ranks first in the Sun Belt.

In the 4 x 100-meter relay, Jefferson and teammates Kayla Sweeney, Shani’a Bellamy, and Mekenze Kelley earned a second-place finish with a season-best time of 44.41 seconds. Notably, that time broke the previous program record of 44.48, set in 2013, and currently ranks first in the Sun Belt for the event.

The Chanticleers’ track and field team will return to action on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16, when they travel to Gainesville, Florida to take part in the Tom Jones Memorial.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.