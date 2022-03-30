Submit a Tip
Bronze plate installed to honor fallen Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher

A bronze plate was installed earlier this month on Myrtle Beach Ptl. Jacob Hancher's monument.
A bronze plate was installed earlier this month on Myrtle Beach Ptl. Jacob Hancher's monument.(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WMBF) – A memorial now sits outside of the law enforcement center so Myrtle Beach police will never forget one of their brothers, whose life was taken too soon.

A bronze plate of Ptl. Jacob Hancher was installed earlier this month on his monument. It can be found at the Memorial Fountain at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center.

If you haven't been to our Memorial Fountain at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center recently, Ptl. Jacob Hancher's bronze plate was installed on his monument.

Posted by Myrtle Beach Police Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

On Oct. 3, 2020, Hancher was responding to a domestic violence call when a gunman opened fire, killing Hancher and hurting another officer. Hancher was just 23 years old.

The gunman, 20-year-old John Derek Aycoth, was shot and killed by police during a shootout.

SPECIAL SECTION | Remembering Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher

Hancher had been a community officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department for four years and was a certified police officer for the department for just under one year. He also served as a volunteer firefighter.

Since his death, Hancher has been inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Hall of Fame. His name is also etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall that honors fallen officers.

River Oaks Boulevard has also been re-named the Officer Jacob Hancher Memorial Highway.

