Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Billboards across Florida encourage people to ‘say gay’

Billboards across Florida encourage people to ‘say gay’
Billboards across Florida encourage people to ‘say gay’(NBC)
By Jay Valle
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Billboards popping up in some of Florida’s largest cities are encouraging passersby to “say gay.”

The massive roadside messages are a response to the state’s controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, dubbed by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Monday. The measure prohibits “classroom instruction ... on sexual orientation or gender identity” in “kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”

The billboards — now on display in Orlando, Tallahassee and Jacksonville — were spearheaded by the Southern Progress Political Action Committee, which, according to its website, seeks to “expose the extremist agenda of Republican politicians.”

“It’s OK to say gay. It’s more than OK. It’s encouraged,” Ally Sammarco, a volunteer for the PAC, told NBC affiliate WESH of Winter Park. “We want to make it very clear that it’s OK to talk about who you are and where you come from, and no one can stop you from doing that.”

Copyright 2022 NBC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heriberto Pantaleon Polo
Man charged after 42-year-old woman dies in weekend crash on Highway 17 Bypass
Korey Gallagher
Authorities arrest pharmacist accused of stealing pills from Little River CVS Pharmacy
insert
FAA: Sight-seeing helicopter landed in parking lot, ‘rolled into bushes’ in Myrtle Beach
Mr. Sub, a mainstay at the corner of Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue, will close on...
Popular Myrtle Beach sub shop to close after 43 years
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $150,000 richer after Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

VIDEO: ‘Roadtrip Nation’ makes first stop at Darlington Raceway as students learn about career paths, opportunities
VIDEO: Horry County students showcase tech talents at HCS Technology Fair
VIDEO: Horry County students showcase tech talents at HCS Technology Fair
.
VIDEO: Popular Myrtle Beach sub shop to close after 43 years
Mike Reichenbach
Reichenbach wins Leatherman Senate seat in special election
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones settlement offer