Americans blame Biden more than oil companies, Ukraine invasion for gas price hikes

HAMDEN, Conn. (WCSC) - A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows President Joe Biden’s policies are the number one thing Americans blame for the recent rise in gas prices.

“What is more responsible when topping off the tank hurts? A raging war launched from Moscow, or an economic policy constructed in D.C.? More Americans say blame falls on the latter,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

Forty-one percent of those polled say the Biden Administration’s economic policies are more responsible for the recent rise in gas prices.

Two other factors tied for second place at 24% each. The first was the war in Ukraine and resulting sanctions against Russia, while the second factor was oil companies charging more.

The rise in demand for gasoline as the coronavirus pandemic eases was “most responsible” according to only 5% of those who were polled.

Predictably, one’s political persuasion has a dramatic impact on those numbers.

Among Republicans, 82% say Biden’s economic policies are most to blame, followed by the war in Ukraine/Russian sanctions (9%), oil companies charging more (7%) and the rise in gasoline demand (2%).

Among Democrats, however, the war in Ukraine and oil companies tie in first place at 41% each, while the rise in demand for gas shifted to third place at 10%. Only 3% of Democrats blame Biden’s economic policies.

On the other hand, independents place Biden at the top of the list, with 39% blaming his economic policies. Twenty-five percent of independents blame the war in Ukraine, while 23% place the blame on oil companies. Only 5% say the rise in demand for gas is “most responsible” for higher gas prices.

The poll found 35% of Americans say they cut back on grocery spending so they can pay for gas, while 64% say they have not.

Thirty percent say they changed their summer vacation plans because of gas prices while 67% said they have not changed their plans.

Biden gets negative job approval rating

Americans gave Biden a 55% job disapproval rating, while 36% gave him a favorable rating. Ten percent did not offer an opinion.

For registered voters, the split is a 38-55% negative rating with 7% not offering an opinion.

Biden has a 58% disapproval rating on his handling of the economy with 34% offering a positive rating.

The numbers were almost even on Biden’s handling of the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine: 44% of Americans approve while 45% disapprove, the poll found.

Fifty-one percent of Americans think Biden has not demonstrated strong leadership in his dealings with NATO in the invasion of Ukraine while 40% feel that he has.

Americans support Jackson for Supreme Court, criticize hearings

A majority of Americans, 51%, say the U.S. Senate should confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. Thirty percent would vote against confirming her while 19% did not offer an opinion.

But when it came to the actual confirmation hearings, 52% of Americans disapproved of the way Republican senators handled the confirmation process, compared with 27% who approved. The other side of the political aisle fared better with that question, with 42% of Americans approving of the way Democratic senators are handling the process and 34% disapproving.

Nearly three-fourths of Americans — 72% — say the process of confirming Supreme Court justices is too political.

A total of 1,462 U.S. adults nationwide were surveyed from March 24 through March 28 with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Doug Schwartz, Ph.D. since 1994, conducts independent, non-partisan national and state polls on politics and issues. Surveys adhere to industry best practices and are based on random samples of adults using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones.

