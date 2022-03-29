Submit a Tip
Warrants: Lake City Early Childhood Center teacher kicked student, grabbed another’s arm

Stacy Sims
Stacy Sims(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Newly-obtained warrants are shedding light on why a Lake City teacher was arrested on child neglect charges.

The City of Lake City Police Department stated the incidents involved 5 and 6-year-old students at Lake City Childhood Center.

Warrants show on March 9, Stacy Sims kicked a student during class. The documents state that it was also witnessed by the school’s principal when she walked into the classroom.

PAST COVERAGE:

On the same day, according to the warrants, Sims grabbed a student by the arm “jerking and snatching him from her class room (sic) down the hallway to the counselor’s office at the opposite end of the school.” The warrants went on to state the interaction was recorded by security cameras in the hallway and there were scratches and redness on the student’s arms.

Police arrested Sims earlier this month. She faces two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. She has since been released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.

Documents from the South Carolina Board of Education show Sims’ educator certificate has been suspended until a due process hearing is held or the matter is resolved.

“The SCDE has reason to believe that, due to the serious nature of this allegation of misconduct, Ms. Sims may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students who may be under her instruction, and that emergency action is required,” according to an order from the SCDE.

According to the documents, Sims has since resigned from Florence School District 3 instead of being terminated.

The SCDE’s order also shows that Sims has been a teacher for 15 years prior to her arrest.

