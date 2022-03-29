Submit a Tip
Special election to be held Tuesday for Leatherman’s Senate seat

Mike Reichenbach (left) and Suzanne La Rochelle (right).
Mike Reichenbach (left) and Suzanne La Rochelle (right).(Source: Mike Reichenbach/ Suzanne La Rochelle)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A special election will be held Tuesday for the District 31 seat in the South Carolina State Senate.

Republican Mike Reichenbach will face off against Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle for the seat, which was previously held by Sen. Hugh Leatherman.

Leatherman passed away last November at the age of 90.

For more information on Reichenbach and his platform, click here. For La Rochelle, click here.

Stay with WMBF News for updates on the race.

