Special election to be held Tuesday for Leatherman’s Senate seat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A special election will be held Tuesday for the District 31 seat in the South Carolina State Senate.

Republican Mike Reichenbach will face off against Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle for the seat, which was previously held by Sen. Hugh Leatherman.

Leatherman passed away last November at the age of 90.

