South Carolina Forestry Commission lifting statewide Red Flag Fire Alert March 30

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission is lifting the statewide Red Flag Fire Alert, effective at 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 30.

The Forestry Commission is discontinuing the alert because the dangerous conditions have largely abated.

Wind speeds have dropped since the weekend, and widespread cloud cover and an associated rise in air moisture will prevent fuels on the ground from becoming increasingly dry, returning most of the state to conditions that are safer and more conducive to outdoor burning.

The likelihood of rain statewide Thursday also will lessen the fire danger for the next few days.

The unsafe conditions that prompted the agency’s strong cautionary statement against outdoor burning resulted in a busy weekend (and Monday) for Forestry Commission firefighters. Even with the Red Flag Fire Alert in place, agency personnel responded to 95 wildfires that unofficially burned more than 1,200 acres in just three days. Of those fires, 32 have been contained within firebreaks, but still require daily monitoring.

Although the Forestry Commission is lifting its Red Flag Fire Alert, agency officials still urge extreme vigilance when burning outdoors.

State law requires anyone planning to burn outdoors (outside of city limits) to notify the Forestry Commission in advance and take the proper precautions.

These include clearing a firebreak around the burn area, having water and/or tools on standby to keep the fire contained and never leaving a fire unattended.

Two types of public outdoor burning are permitted in South Carolina:

Two types of public outdoor burning are permitted in South Carolina:

Residential Yard Debris Burning: The law applies to burning leaves, limbs and branches that people clean up from their yards. The notification law does not apply within town or city limits. Find every county’s toll-free notification number on the SCFC website . The law applies to burning leaves, limbs and branches that people clean up from their yards. The notification law does not apply within town or city limits. Find every county’s toll-free notification number on the

Forestry, Wildlife and Agricultural Burning (Prescribed Burning): This type of burning includes that for wildfire hazard reduction, brush control, endangered species management, wildlife habitat improvement, plant disease control, crop residue removal and preparation of land for planting trees or agricultural crops. All burning for forestry, wildlife and agriculture must comply with SC Smoke Management Guidelines. To make the notification, regardless of county, please call (800) 777-3473.

