Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina Forestry Commission lifting statewide Red Flag Fire Alert March 30

Brush fire
Brush fire(Terri Russell)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission is lifting the statewide Red Flag Fire Alert, effective at 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 30.

The Forestry Commission is discontinuing the alert because the dangerous conditions have largely abated.

Wind speeds have dropped since the weekend, and widespread cloud cover and an associated rise in air moisture will prevent fuels on the ground from becoming increasingly dry, returning most of the state to conditions that are safer and more conducive to outdoor burning.

The likelihood of rain statewide Thursday also will lessen the fire danger for the next few days.

The unsafe conditions that prompted the agency’s strong cautionary statement against outdoor burning resulted in a busy weekend (and Monday) for Forestry Commission firefighters. Even with the Red Flag Fire Alert in place, agency personnel responded to 95 wildfires that unofficially burned more than 1,200 acres in just three days. Of those fires, 32 have been contained within firebreaks, but still require daily monitoring.

Although the Forestry Commission is lifting its Red Flag Fire Alert, agency officials still urge extreme vigilance when burning outdoors.

State law requires anyone planning to burn outdoors (outside of city limits) to notify the Forestry Commission in advance and take the proper precautions.

These include clearing a firebreak around the burn area, having water and/or tools on standby to keep the fire contained and never leaving a fire unattended.

The Forestry Commission reminds residents that state law requires anyone planning to burn outdoors (outside of city limits) to notify the Forestry Commission in advance.

Two types of public outdoor burning are permitted in South Carolina:

  • Residential Yard Debris Burning: The law applies to burning leaves, limbs and branches that people clean up from their yards. The notification law does not apply within town or city limits. Find every county’s toll-free notification number on the SCFC website.
  • Forestry, Wildlife and Agricultural Burning (Prescribed Burning): This type of burning includes that for wildfire hazard reduction, brush control, endangered species management, wildlife habitat improvement, plant disease control, crop residue removal and preparation of land for planting trees or agricultural crops. All burning for forestry, wildlife and agriculture must comply with SC Smoke Management Guidelines. To make the notification, regardless of county, please call (800) 777-3473.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heriberto Pantaleon Polo
Man charged after 42-year-old woman dies in weekend crash on Highway 17 Bypass
Korey Gallagher
Authorities arrest pharmacist accused of stealing pills from Little River CVS Pharmacy
insert
FAA: Sight-seeing helicopter landed in parking lot, ‘rolled into bushes’ in Myrtle Beach
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $150,000 richer after Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Myrtle Beach
Mr. Sub, a mainstay at the corner of Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue, will close on...
Popular Myrtle Beach sub shop to close after 43 years

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Health's 'Wall of Hope' honors organ donors
Grand Strand Health 'Wall of Hope'
‘It’s a life. It’s a story’: Grand Strand Health honors organ donors, families with Wall of Hope
Javon Latroy Culyer Cumbee
Georgetown deputies nab alleged drug trafficker after traffic stop, chase
Governor McMaster kicks off the first South Carolina Road trip Nation
‘Roadtrip Nation’ makes first stop at Darlington Raceway as students learn about career paths, opportunities