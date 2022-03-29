Submit a Tip
Shooting in Florence apartment parking lot sends 1 to hospital with life-threatening injuries

One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Florence, according to police.(WLBT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Florence, according to police.

Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said officers were called around 12:50 a.m. to the 200 block of Bentree Lane for reports of a shooting in an apartment complex parking lot.

One victim was found at the scene and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Brandt said. The suspects reportedly fled on foot before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence Police Cpl. Sieban at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.

