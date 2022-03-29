Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Scott on anti-lynching law signing: ‘We finally did the right thing’

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott released a statement Tuesday after President Joe Biden signed Scott’s...
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott released a statement Tuesday after President Joe Biden signed Scott’s anti-lynching legislation into law.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott released a statement Tuesday after President Joe Biden signed Scott’s anti-lynching legislation into law.

The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act makes lynching a federal hate crime, providing penalties of a fine and jail time for up to 30 years.

“For the last four years, I’ve worked hard with my friends across the aisle on anti-lynching legislation — legislation that has failed in Congress an astounding 200 times,” Scott said. “After a century of unsuccessful attempts, we finally did the right thing in passing the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act — not on behalf of Republicans or Democrats, but on behalf of all Americans. I’m proud to have played a part in passing this historic bill and making clear that we should never tolerate violence and hatred spread by those with evil in their hearts.”

The law is named after the Black teenager whose killing in Mississippi in the summer of 1955 became a galvanizing moment in the civil rights era. His grieving mother insisted on an open casket to show everyone how her son had been brutalized.

During remarks in the Rose Garden, Biden stressed how the violent deaths of Black Americans were used to intimidate them and prevent them from voting. The new law makes it possible to prosecute a crime as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime leads to death or serious bodily injury.

Sen. Scott first introduced anti-lynching legislation in 2018 and again in 2019, along with Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and then-Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). The bill passed the Senate twice with unanimous consent but was held up in the House of Representatives.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heriberto Pantaleon Polo
Man charged after 42-year-old woman dies in weekend crash on Highway 17 Bypass
Korey Gallagher
Authorities arrest pharmacist accused of stealing pills from Little River CVS Pharmacy
insert
FAA: Sight-seeing helicopter landed in parking lot, ‘rolled into bushes’ in Myrtle Beach
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $150,000 richer after Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Myrtle Beach
Mr. Sub, a mainstay at the corner of Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue, will close on...
Popular Myrtle Beach sub shop to close after 43 years

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Health's 'Wall of Hope' honors organ donors
Grand Strand Health 'Wall of Hope'
‘It’s a life. It’s a story’: Grand Strand Health honors organ donors, families with Wall of Hope
Javon Latroy Culyer Cumbee
Georgetown deputies nab alleged drug trafficker after traffic stop, chase
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father
Governor McMaster kicks off the first South Carolina Road trip Nation
‘Roadtrip Nation’ makes first stop at Darlington Raceway as students learn about career paths, opportunities