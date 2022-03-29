Submit a Tip
SC Dept. of Health and Human Services extends Medicaid coverage for new, expecting mothers

The new extension extends coverage from 60 days to 12 months postpartum for new and expecting mothers and includes full benefits for women who qualify for Medicaid because they are pregnant.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday announced extended Medicaid coverage for new and expecting mothers.

The new extension extends coverage from 60 days to 12 months postpartum for new and expecting mothers and includes full benefits for women who qualify for Medicaid because they are pregnant.

The South Carolina Maternal Morbidity and Mortality Review Committee says 80% of pregnancy-related deaths occur between birth and one-year postpartum. They say 14% of those deaths happen after six weeks postpartum.

“Establishing continuous health care coverage during a new mother’s first year postpartum is critical to supporting strong family foundations,” SCDHHS Director Robby Kerr said. “In South Carolina, 14% of pregnancy-related deaths occur between six weeks and one-year postpartum. This policy change will enable necessary health monitoring and care coordination as providers factor in the extension to their care plans. As the health care coverage payor for 60% of the births in South Carolina, SCDHHS is well-positioned to use this targeted investment in the traditional Medicaid population to help improve the state’s maternal mortality rate and support the healthiest possible start to life for South Carolina’s youngest citizens.”

The agency says it has pushed for expanding coverage of the benefits since 2019 through its Healthy Connections Community Engagement Initiative.

