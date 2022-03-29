‘Roadtrip Nation’ makes first stop at Darlington Raceway as students learn about career paths, opportunities

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a road trip with a purpose.

Three South Carolina college students are taking part in a journey to find a career that they are passionate about through Roadtrip Nation.

It’s a non-profit whose mission is to empower people to provide critical resources, educational support and career experiences. During the next two weeks, the three college students will interview professionals from all different backgrounds and learn more about career paths and opportunities that are offered in South Carolina.

The organization has toured multiple states for 20 years and documented what students have learned. But this is the first year they will be in the Palmetto State.

“This road trip is all about South Carolina. It’s all about exploring career pathways that exist in the future of work in South Carolina. So, the next generation can see pathways that exist for them. Emerging from COVID, where are the opportunities and what are possible paths for their futures,” said the co-founder of Roadtrip Nation, Mike Marriner.

The first stop on the tour was at Darlington Raceway, where Gov. Henry McMaster said he hopes the program can inspire other college students to apply for jobs that are needed in the state.

“What we want to do is let our young people know what is out there for them. There’s a broad of range of choices that can make. That will stimulate their curiosity and imagination. And help them determine where they want to go and what they want to do and be very good at doing it,” McMaster said.

He used the opportunity to also highlight technical colleges throughout South Carolina that are helping students train for high-demand and high-paying jobs.

“Technical colleges are just bristling with opportunities. That’s really where the action is in the whole country,” said McMaster.

McMaster created the “Workforce Scholarships for the Future” pilot program which provides scholarships to cover the cost of tuition and fees at any technical college in the Palmetto State. He has also called on the General Assembly to provide millions of dollars to help extend the scholarship program into 2024.

As for the students’, RoadTrip Nation will be filming their journey that will be broadcasted on PBS in the fall.

