Report: Near miss between suspect, victim’s vehicles led to gun being pulled at Conway gas station

The search is on for the man who police say pulled a gun a Conway gas station.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report is providing new details on what led a person to pull out a gun at a Conway gas station.

Police are still searching for the person who pointed a gun at a 17-year-old on March 8 at the Murphy’s Express along Church Street.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that he was backing out of a parking space when a white in color Ford F-250 was driving in the parking lot and almost hit his truck.

“The victim state that he blew his horn to get the suspect’s attention and the suspect described as a younger white male then exits his vehicle,” the police report states.

The police report went on to show that there was a verbal altercation, and then the 17-year-old victim saw the passenger in the truck move a weapon toward the suspect.

“The victim then grabbed a jack handle from the bed of his truck and sees the suspect grabbing the weapon,” according to the police report. “The victim then put away his jack handle and this is whenever the suspect removes the handgun from his holster.”

The victim told officers he pulled out his pocket knife and that’s when the suspect pointed the gun at him. According to the police report, the victim then got into his car and drove off.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

