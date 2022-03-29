Submit a Tip
Popular Myrtle Beach sub shop to close after 43 years

Mr. Sub, a mainstay at the corner of Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue, will close on Thursday, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach staple is closing its doors after 43 years in business.

Mr. Sub, a mainstay at the corner of Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue, will close on Thursday, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.

Officials say the owners of the sub shop, Ken and Tommy Conley, are retiring.

Known as “The Best on the Beach,” Mr. Sub opened in 1979 when the Conley’s relocated from Pittsburgh to Myrtle Beach.

The city of Myrtle Beach paid tribute to the business in a video posted to their Facebook page.

Since word got out of its closing, customers have been showing up in “record numbers” to enjoy their last meal at Mr. Sub and wish the owners well in their retirement, the city noted in their Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

