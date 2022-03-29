Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Marlboro County Sheriff: Woman charged after shooting into car, threatening to kill victim

Paula Thomas
Paula Thomas(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Chesterfield County woman has been arrested after allegedly making threats to kill and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle in Marlboro County.

According to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, on March 26, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Marshall St. in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County in reference to a firearm being discharged.

Reportedly, 40-year-old Paula M. Thomas of Cheraw drove to the home on Marshall St. where she allegedly shot into the unoccupied vehicle of the victim multiple times.

MCSO said Thomas then threatened to kill the victim once he came home and left the scene. No one was injured during this incident.

Thomas is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center where she received a $ 10,000 surety bond on the Domestic Violence 1st Degree charge and a $ 2,500 surety bond on the malicious injury to a person property charge.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heriberto Pantaleon Polo
Man charged after 42-year-old woman dies in weekend crash on Highway 17 Bypass
Korey Gallagher
Authorities arrest pharmacist accused of stealing pills from Little River CVS Pharmacy
insert
FAA: Sight-seeing helicopter landed in parking lot, ‘rolled into bushes’ in Myrtle Beach
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $150,000 richer after Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Myrtle Beach
Mr. Sub, a mainstay at the corner of Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue, will close on...
Popular Myrtle Beach sub shop to close after 43 years

Latest News

Mohammad Farraj
Florence pandemic fraud suspect requests to be released from jail pending trial
Stacy Sims
Warrants: Lake City Early Childhood Center teacher kicked student, grabbed another’s arm
One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Florence,...
Shooting in Florence apartment parking lot sends 1 to hospital with life-threatening injuries
The search is on for the man who police say pulled a gun a Conway gas station.
Report: Near miss between suspect, victim’s vehicles led to gun being pulled at Conway gas station