Marlboro County Sheriff: Woman charged after shooting into car, threatening to kill victim

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Chesterfield County woman has been arrested after allegedly making threats to kill and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle in Marlboro County.

According to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, on March 26, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Marshall St. in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County in reference to a firearm being discharged.

Reportedly, 40-year-old Paula M. Thomas of Cheraw drove to the home on Marshall St. where she allegedly shot into the unoccupied vehicle of the victim multiple times.

MCSO said Thomas then threatened to kill the victim once he came home and left the scene. No one was injured during this incident.

Thomas is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center where she received a $ 10,000 surety bond on the Domestic Violence 1st Degree charge and a $ 2,500 surety bond on the malicious injury to a person property charge.

