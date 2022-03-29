Submit a Tip
Klig’s Kites celebrates 40 years along the Grand Strand

By Halley Murrow
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Family owned and operated, Klig’s Kites has 2 locations in the Myrtle Beach area. We loved visiting their North Myrtle Beach location. You can also check them out at Broadway at the Beach.

Rick Kligman took us through the history of the store, we checked out how to find the perfect kite, how to fly one, and so much more!

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

