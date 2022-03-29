Submit a Tip
Horry County Schools votes to add dozens more modular classrooms for 2022-23 school year

By Corinne McGrath and S.E. Jenkins
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Board of Education voted at Monday night’s board meeting to approve purchasing extra modular classrooms for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district is seeing overcrowding issues at nearly half of its schools and is looking to add about 600 students next year.

Almost half of the district’s schools are considered to be in a red zone. That means they’re at 95 percent capacity.

“We are in the budget process getting ready for next school year and so we do know that we are at capacity at several of our schools and so we need to bring in some additional modular classrooms,” said Director of Strategic Communications & Community Engagement for Horry County Schools Lisa Bourcier.

They are requesting 36 modular classrooms and three restrooms. Carolina Forest Elementary needs four modular classrooms while River Oaks Elementary, Waccamaw Elementary, Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach High School all are requesting eight.

The estimated cost to purchase these modular classrooms and three restrooms is $6,692,618. This total estimated cost includes all the components necessary to operate including delivery, set up and utilities plus ramps, steps and parking.

The school district says it already has the money in its budget.

