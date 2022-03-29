‘Great teamwork’: Multiple agencies battle major fire for hours in McColl

MCCOLL, S.C. (WMBF) – Several fire and volunteer fire departments came together on Monday to battle a major fire near the South Carolina-North Carolina border.

The McColl Fire Department was called to a fire along Pine Grove Church Road where firefighters found one building on fire and saw the flames were quickly spreading.

Members from McColl Fire Department, Bennettsville Fire Department, Blenheim Volunteer Fire District, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Brightsville Volunteer Fire, City of Laurinburg Fire Department, Gibson Fire Department and South Carolina Forestry Commission were called in to bring all available tankers and personnel to help control the fire and protect other buildings in the area.

At 4:54 p.m. Clio Rural was toned out for mutual aid regarding a structure fire with other structures in danger on Pine... Posted by Clio Rural Fire Department on Monday, March 28, 2022

Residents were safely evacuated while firefighters battled the flames for four hours.

The McColl Fire Department said some abandoned structures and several acres were burned, but no occupied homes were lost.

“Our departments who all came together and worked side by side stopped the fire from burning the occupied homes nearby,” the McColl Fire Department

Meanwhile, fire departments from Scotland and Robeson counties provided coverage for all areas while the departments were fighting the fire.

“In addition, thank you to our law enforcement partners who directed traffic and allowed for a smooth and continuous path for all fire apparatus throughout the four hour effort,” the Clio Rural Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.

“Thank you all for your help today, this was truly great teamwork,” the McColl Fire Department posted.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.