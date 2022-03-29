Submit a Tip
Georgetown deputies nab alleged drug trafficker after traffic stop, chase

Javon Latroy Culyer Cumbee
Javon Latroy Culyer Cumbee(Georgetown Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An alleged drug trafficker is in jail after Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to make a simple traffic stop on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies stopped a pickup truck with tags that didn’t match the vehicle, Javon Latroy Culyer Cumbee tried to evade officers.

GCSO said at one point Cumbee even jumped into a second vehicle, but was finally topped.

Deputies recovered two bags containing what appeared to be marijuana and crack cocaine, according to the report.

Cumbee was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center and booked on simple possession, and later served a warrant for trafficking in crack.

