Florence pandemic fraud suspect requests to be released from jail pending trial

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the two suspects accused of taking money meant for people who were struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic wants to be let out of jail.

Mohammad Farraj and his wife Nariman Masoud were arrested in early March during an FBI operation on Edgeware Court in Florence. The two face several charges including wire fraud related to unemployment insurance benefits and aggravated identity theft.

Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

The charges are related to a couple of different schemes. In one scheme, the couple was accused of stealing the identities of people who never applied for pandemic-related unemployment benefits, then they would get the benefits on a debit card and withdraw money.

Masoud was released from jail on a $25,000 surety bond so she could take care of the couple’s children.

But a judge ruled that Farraj would remain at the Florence County Detention Center until his trial.

According to federal court documents, these reasons why the court believes he should remain detained.

Weight of evidence against the defendant is strong

He could face a lengthy period of incarceration if convicted

He has significant family or other ties outside of the United States

His use of aliases or false documents

Based on hearing testimony, the court finds that he poses a flight risk

Based on hearing testimony, the court finds that he will threaten or attempt or threaten or intimidate a prospective witness

Farraj is appealing the decision.

The notice of appeal states that Farraj has only had one misdemeanor conviction from over 20 years ago and he has not been charged with a crime since then. The appeal also states that he has been cooperative with law enforcement.

He requests that the judge hold another detention hearing or grant a $100,000 surety bond with electronic monitoring and house arrest.

