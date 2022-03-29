FIRST ALERT: Coldest day of the week, increasing storm chances late week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the coldest day of the week by a longshot and another chilly morning as you are stepping out the door.

TODAY

Temperatures are struggling this morning with many locations starting off the day in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The extra layers will be needed as you head out the door and you’ll want to keep that jacket handy through the day.

Highs will struggle to climb today, only reaching the mid 50s. (WMBF)

Highs will struggle to climb today. In fact, we only climb to the mid-upper 50s today under mostly sunny skies. A strong northeasterly wind will keep the cold air in place and keep our Tuesday unseasonable.

TOMORROW

Our area of high pressure will finally begin to move east, allowing winds to shift out of the southwest. This will not only bring back some warmer weather for Wednesday but will also increase the moisture and make the humidity higher, hopefully lowering the threat for wildfires just a bit. Regardless, winds will be breezy and the threat will still exists through the day. Thankfully, it won’t be as high with increased moisture working back into the area.

Highs will climb into the lower 70s on the sand Wednesday. Inland areas will see highs in the mid-upper 70s with an isolated 20% chance of a light shower or two. While a chance of rain is in the forecast, most locations will remain dry through Wednesday.

THURSDAY STORM THREAT

We’re under a LEVEL 1 THREAT for severe weather on Thursday with most of the data continuing to suggest showers with a few embedded thunderstorms late Thursday.

The level 2 severe weather risk remains off to the north and southwest for us on Thursday. (WMBF)

A strong low pressure system will bring a high risk for severe weather across the Deep South on Wednesday. In fact, a severe weather outbreak is looking likely again in the Deep South Wednesday before this system moves into our area Thursday and loses steam quickly.

A strong cold front will bring a line of storms to the area on Thursday. An isolated strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. (WMBF)

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s on Thursday afternoon with the storm chances increasing as we head into the afternoon and evening. A line of showers and storms will bring the threat of gusty winds, lightning and some heavy rain to the Carolinas. Right now, the higher chance for severe weather remains off into North Carolina and just to our southwest where a LEVEL 2 THREAT is out. We will continue to monitor the changes over the next few days. For now, just know that showers and storms are likely with the chance of one or two of those storms being on the strong side.

The weekend looks to be nice with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. (WMBF)

Highs will remain similar on Friday before the main axis of cold air moves in Friday night and into the start of the weekend. Thankfully, it’s nothing too drastic. Highs for the weekend look to drop to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.