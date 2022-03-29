Submit a Tip
Destination North Myrtle Beach to conduct resident survey for city's master plan

Destination North Myrtle Beach is conducting a resident survey and is seeking input.
Destination North Myrtle Beach is conducting a resident survey and is seeking input.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Destination North Myrtle Beach is conducting a resident survey and is seeking input.

According to a press release from Destination North Myrtle Beach, the resident survey is one of the first steps of the ten-year Destination Master Plan that is being developed for the city.

Survey responses are anonymous and will not be used for other purposes, officials say.

“We know that tourism development can have both positive and negative implications for the quality of life of residents. We believe that making North Myrtle Beach a better place to live and work will also make it a more appealing place to visit,” said Cheryl Kilday, Destination North Myrtle Beach president and CEO.

More information on the Destination Master Plan can be found here.

Click here to take the survey.

