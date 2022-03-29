Submit a Tip
Deputies issue warning after 2-year-old ingests THC-laced gummies

Sheriff’s Office says multiple children have needed medical attention this year
Products containing THC
Products containing THC(Special Operations Bureau)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee Sheriff’s Office is warning parents after multiple incidents this year where children ingested THC-laced gummies.

Deputies said a 2-year-old child was treated at the hospital for consuming one of the gummies. In separate incidents, a 14-year-old received medical treatment and a 15-year-old was “reported as being paranoid and talkative” after eating a THC-laced gummy.

Minors can legally purchase these gummies if they contain less than 0.30 percent THC, according to narcotics agents. Many are available online.

But the sheriff’s office said more than half of the time when SLED runs tests on these types of products, they contain more a level of THC above the legal limit.

“This unfortunately is an unintended consequence of our state legalizing hemp,” said Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “There are no current regulations concerning these products. Law enforcement has to pay hundreds of dollars per test to have a private lab test the level of THC in these products due to the state crime lab not being able to test THC levels in these types of products. Due to the lack of regulations, one gummy can have a much higher percentage of THC than another one in the same bag.”

The sheriff said his narcotics agents are also seeing the varying levels of THC in vapes sold as hemp.

“We wanted to send this alert out to parents and guardians so they can be aware of these products to make sure that their children do not have them in their possession,” Crenshaw said. “I also ask that business owners to consider removing these products from their stores that can cause children to become ill.”

