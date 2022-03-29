Crews still monitoring outside fire in Loris area, smoke to been seen for ‘extended amount of time’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews continue to monitor an outside fire in the Loris area that was sparked over the weekend.

Officials said Tuesday the fire near Watts Road is contained, but there is active fire within the breaks established by Horry County Fire Rescue, the South Carolina Forestry Commission, and Loris Fire Department.

According to HCFR, wildfire crews are on scene to strengthen the breaks as wind shifts are expected in the next few hours.

Smoke will be seen in the area for an extended amount of time, officials said.

The fire broke out on Saturday and grew to nearly 400 acres. No structures have been damaged and no injuries reported.

Horry County is currently under a burn ban due to weather conditions.

