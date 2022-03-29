Submit a Tip
Crash blocks lanes on Dick Pond Road; 1 sent to hospital

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A two-vehicle crash is slowing traffic Tuesday in the Myrtle Beach area.

Crews were called to the accident near 3900 Dick Pond Road around 11:15 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic are blocked as first responders work the scene.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of the crash to prevent delays.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

