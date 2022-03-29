Coastal Leadership Academy is having a Music Festival on April 7th

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Coastal Leadership Academy (CLA) is having a music festival on Thursday, April 7th from 6:00pm-9:00pm. The event will be at 3710 Palmetto Pointe Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.

This music festival is called ‘Archerstock’, the community can enjoy music performances, poetry, food and so much more!

This is the first music festival that Coastal Leadership Academy is having and it is a project-based learning exhibition.

To learn more about Coastal Leadership Academy visit http://www.coastalleadershipacademy.org/

