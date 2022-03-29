Submit a Tip
CCU’s Tyler Johnson tabbed Sun Belt Baseball Player of the Week

Coastal will play at Wake Forest on Wednesday
Coastal Carolina's Tyler Johnson bats during a game against Kent State on Friday.
Coastal Carolina's Tyler Johnson bats during a game against Kent State on Friday.(Bob McCool / CCU Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina senior Tyler Johnson led the Chanticleers’ offensive attack last week by hitting .500 (6-for-12) with four home runs, nine RBIs, four runs, and two walks. He also posted a 1.500 slugging percentage and a .571 on-base percentage.

In CCU’s 16-7 win at No. 20 Clemson on Tuesday, March 22, Johnson hit two home runs and drove in a career-high five RBIs.

In the series finale at Texas State on Sunday, March 27, Johnson again hit two home runs but added two singles to go 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

On the week, he posted two games with two home runs against a pair of top-20 nationally-ranked teams in Clemson and Texas State.

This season, Johnson is hitting a team-best .378 with a team-high .822 slugging percentage and a .451 on-base percentage. He is second on the team with five home runs and fifth on the team with 17 RBIs.

Coastal (13-9-1, 2-3-1 SBC) will continue its eight-game road swing on Wednesday, March 30, at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET on ACC Network and ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

