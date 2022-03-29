Biden to sign federal anti-lynching bill

Submit a Tip
Published: Mar. 29, 2022
(CNN) - President Joe Biden is expected to sign a bill on Tuesday that would make lynching a federal hate crime.

Congress approved the legislation earlier this month with overwhelming bipartisan support. It’s called the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act of 2022.

Till was lynched by a group of white men in 1955 in Mississippi when he was just 14. The men said the boy had whistled at a white woman.

An exhibit in the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta shows Emmett Till and his mother.
An exhibit in the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta shows Emmett Till and his mother.(Source: CNN)

Till’s slaying sparked national and was a catalyst for the emerging civil rights movement.

Advocates have been trying to pass federal anti-lynching legislation for more than a century.

The president and Vice President Kamala Harris are both set to speak about the new law Tuesday afternoon from the White House Rose Garden.

