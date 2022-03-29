Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Alex Jones offers payment, apology to settle Sandy Hook case

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones has offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings Tuesday.

A Connecticut judge found Jones liable for damages in November, and a trial is planned for later this year to determine how much he should pay the families.

The plaintiffs said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers.

The new court filings posted online said: “Mr. Jones extends his heartfelt apology for any distress his remarks caused.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heriberto Pantaleon Polo
Man charged after 42-year-old woman dies in weekend crash on Highway 17 Bypass
Korey Gallagher
Authorities arrest pharmacist accused of stealing pills from Little River CVS Pharmacy
insert
FAA: Sight-seeing helicopter landed in parking lot, ‘rolled into bushes’ in Myrtle Beach
A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $150,000 richer after Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Myrtle Beach
Mr. Sub, a mainstay at the corner of Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue, will close on...
Popular Myrtle Beach sub shop to close after 43 years

Latest News

VIDEO: ‘Roadtrip Nation’ makes first stop at Darlington Raceway as students learn about career paths, opportunities
VIDEO: Horry County students showcase tech talents at HCS Technology Fair
VIDEO: Horry County students showcase tech talents at HCS Technology Fair
.
VIDEO: Popular Myrtle Beach sub shop to close after 43 years
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
Jada Pinkett Smith talks ‘healing’ on social media days after Oscars slap
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
8-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 White House phone records