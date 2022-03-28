Submit a Tip
Trial for first suspect in beloved Dillon County store owner’s murder starts Tuesday

Joshua Manning in court, 2019
Joshua Manning in court, 2019(4th Circuit Solicitors Office)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial for one of two suspects accused of killing a well-known store owner in Dillon County begins Tuesday, March 29.

Joshua Manning is charged with murder in the death of J.W. Bailey.

The Dillon County Coroner identified J.W. Bailey, a convenience store owner, as the victim of...
The Dillon County Coroner identified J.W. Bailey, a convenience store owner, as the victim of Thursday night's robbery.((Source: Keith Bailey))

Bailey was killed in a robbery at his convenience store on Dec. 12, 2019, according to authorities.

The 4th Circuit Solicitors Office said a jury was selected for Manning’s trial on Monday and opening statements begin Tuesday morning at 10:00. 

Manning is also charged with armed robbery, larceny, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is on trial alone.

Charges for William Mason, the second suspect in Bailey’s murder, are still pending according to the 4th Circuit Solicitors Office. 

Shipp Daniel with the 4th Circuit Solicitors Office told WMBF News he expects it will be a relatively short trial with the potential for closing arguments Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.

Bailey had owned his store for more than 40 years and had spent 50 years with the Dillon Fire Department.

