Six-vehicle crash in Conway blocking lanes at Hwy 90, Lee’s Landing Circle

Six-vehicle crash in Conway, hwy. 90(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A six-vehicle crash in Conway has lanes of traffic on Highway 90 blocked at Lee’s Landing Circle, Horry County Fire Rescue says.

According to HCFR, no one is being transported to the hospital and there are currently no reported injuries.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the call at 5:25 p.m.

HCFR asks everyone to please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

