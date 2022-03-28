Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Driver of riding lawnmower killed in Dillon County crash, SCHP reports

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near the...
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Dillon County on Monday.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on SC-57 near Meekins Road.

According to SCHP, a riding lawnmower was attempting to cross the street when it was struck by a 2011 Dodge Charger. The driver of the lawnmower was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Dillon County coroner has not released the name of the driver of the riding lawnmower.

The collision remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Highway 17 Bypass crash
1 killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass
No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
Heriberto Pantaleon Polo
Man charged after woman, 42, dies in weekend crash on Highway 17 Bypass
Conway man killed in Horry County motorcycle crash, officials say
Horry County police searching for man who pointed, presented weapon near Loris

Latest News

.
VIDEO: FAA investigates helicopter crash in Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported
Charleston Police investigators say surveillance video from a James Island school where an...
After reviewing school surveillance video, police call attempted kidnapping report false
.
VIDEO: Surfside Beach looks to improve safety by expanding wireless camera systems
VIDEO: HGTC students showcase skills at South Carolina Lineman’s Rodeo