Driver of riding lawnmower killed in Dillon County crash, SCHP reports

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Dillon County on Monday.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on SC-57 near Meekins Road.

According to SCHP, a riding lawnmower was attempting to cross the street when it was struck by a 2011 Dodge Charger. The driver of the lawnmower was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Dillon County coroner has not released the name of the driver of the riding lawnmower.

The collision remains under investigation.

