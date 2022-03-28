Submit a Tip
Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Myrtle Beach

A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $150,000 richer after Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach lotto player is $150,000 richer after Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the Food Lion #427 at 3890 S. Kings Hwy.

The winning numbers for the drawing were:

2 - 10 - 50 - 59 – 61 - Powerball: 6

Officials said because the winner purchased a PowerPlay for an additional $1, the $50,000 prize increased to $150,000 when a “3″ multiplier was drawn.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The estimated jackpot for Monday night’s Powerball drawing is $195 million.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

