Police: Infant’s remains found inside a Phoenix McDonald’s

Police in Phoenix said an infant's remains were found in a Phoenix McDonald's over the weekend.
Police in Phoenix said an infant's remains were found in a Phoenix McDonald's over the weekend.(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (ARIZONA’S FAMILY/GRAY NEWS) - Phoenix police confirmed Monday morning that the remains of an infant were located over the weekend inside a McDonald’s.

Phoenix Police Sergeant Philip Krynsky says detectives are actively working to investigate, Arizona’s Family reported.

No further information has been released. However, Krynsky says he expects to have an update later on in the day Monday.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

