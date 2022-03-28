Man charged after woman, 42, dies in weekend crash on Highway 17 Bypass

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in connection to a deadly weekend crash in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest identified the suspect as 32-year-old Heriberto Pantaleon Polo.

Jail records show Polo was charged with hit-and-run with death results.

The crash happened around 2:25 a.m. Sunday on Highway 17 Bypass near 38th Avenue North.

According to Vest, the victim in the deadly crash struck Polo’s vehicle. Polo reportedly drove away after the accident.

The victim was identified by Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy as 42-year-old Mayte Ramirez Lopez.

Lopez was from Mexico but had been residing in the Myrtle Beach area, Bellamy said.

Polo is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach jail.

