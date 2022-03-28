Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Josh the Otter Water Safety event is happening on April 2nd

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Rotary Club of Little River is having a water safety and awareness event on Saturday, April 2nd. If you attend this event, you will learn about the ‘Josh the Otter’ program.

Josh the Otter focuses on teaching children how to stay safe in the water. The event will have special guests, balloons, giveaways, food, drinks and more!

Join them Saturday, April 2nd at the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center from 9:30am-12:00pm.

Learn more about this water safety and awareness event in the interview!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Highway 17 Bypass crash
1 killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass
No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
Conway man killed in Horry County motorcycle crash, officials say
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has named the woman killed in a weekend crash on Highway 17...
Coroner identifies woman, 42, killed in weekend crash on Highway 17 Bypass
Horry County police searching for man who pointed, presented weapon near Loris

Latest News

gst
Call West Shore Home Today to get 500 dollars off your project
gst
Caspin Coffee- Part 1
gst
Caspin Coffee- Part 4
gst
Josh the Otter Program