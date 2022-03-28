Josh the Otter Water Safety event is happening on April 2nd

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Rotary Club of Little River is having a water safety and awareness event on Saturday, April 2nd. If you attend this event, you will learn about the ‘Josh the Otter’ program.

Josh the Otter focuses on teaching children how to stay safe in the water. The event will have special guests, balloons, giveaways, food, drinks and more!

Join them Saturday, April 2nd at the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center from 9:30am-12:00pm.

Learn more about this water safety and awareness event in the interview!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.