Grand Strand event provides yoga with baby goats for a good cause

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A unique form of yoga has arrived on the Grand Strand - involving baby goats!

Tidal Creek Brewhouse brought goat yoga to their Beer Garden early Sunday, with dozens coming out to find ways to relieve stress.

Lazy Day Farm and Petting Zoo partnered with South Carolina JeepHer’s to make the event possible. The yoga class was for all levels and children that can focus for an hour with goats roaming around.

The class was also less quiet than your normal yoga class - with around 20 Nigerian baby dwarf goats and fainting baby goats around.

During the class, the goats climbed on people’s backs and made for a challenging abdominal workout.

People like Ana Milone came out for the first time to enjoy this unique experience.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “I was expecting to pet goats and do exercises at the same time. It’s a unique experience is not every day you get to see goat yoga,”

South Carolina JeepHer’s Vickky Hardwick said a portion of sales will be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

“We know that St. Jude’s is there to help these kids and their family. They don’t have to pay for anything, food logging when the kids go there. They are trying to cure kids with cancer. What better way than to raise money than that,” she said.

Once the class wrapped up the farm put up a petting zoo for everyone to enjoy.

It’s unclear as of Sunday if the event will return.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.