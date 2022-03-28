FIRST ALERT: Cool & dry start to the week, spring-like warmth returns Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to a large temperature difference between the beaches and inland areas. The Frost Advisory has been canceled for the Grand Strand with temperatures warmer than originally expected. However, the frost and freeze threat continues west of the waterway where temperatures continue to fall at a quick rate.

TODAY

Winds out of the north will keep temperatures in check today. Winds will gust up to 20-25 mph mainly out of the north, keeping our highs limited to the lower 60s for the beaches. Inland locations will reach the low-mid 60s for this afternoon.

Gusty winds are times will keep temperatures in check today. (WMBF)

As we go throughout the day, humidity will remain low and with gusty winds, an increased fire risk will continue for the area. As of this morning, there are 37 contained fires. We will keep an eye on any fires that try to develop this afternoon.

TOMORROW

An area of high pressure will settle into the region this afternoon and into Tuesday. Unfortunately, that means the northeasterly winds will continue through Tuesday, keeping temperatures colder. In fact, highs will be colder on Tuesday with a stout northeast wind over the area.

A strong northeasterly wind will keep temperatures cooler for Tuesday. (WMBF)

Highs on Tuesday will only reach the upper 50s on the beaches and the lower 60s inland. Expect the jacket to come in handy for Tuesday until we start to warm up for the afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK

Temperatures will begin to rebound for the middle and end of the week as high pressure moves eastward. This will return our winds out of the south and highs will climb into the mid 70s on the sand and lower 80s inland by Wednesday. A stray shower cannot be ruled out Wednesday but most locations should remain dry.

After a cooler start for the week, we will respond nicely for the middle and end of this week. (WMBF)

Highs will remain warm through Friday but changes will take place for the weekend. It’s all because of a cold front that arrives LATE Thursday. This cold front will bring showers & storms to the area Thursday afternoon and evening. Right now, rain chances are at 60%. The threat for severe weather or strong storms still looks to be further north.

Our next rain chance will arrive as we go into Thursday afternoon and evening. (WMBF)

Highs will remain similar on Friday before the main axis of cold air moves in Friday night and into the start of the weekend. Thankfully, it’s nothing too drastic. Highs for the weekend look to drop to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

