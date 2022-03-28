Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DEA releases list of common emojis teens use as code to deal drugs

DEA decodes secret drug messages
DEA decodes secret drug messages
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) shared a guide aimed to help parents decode secret messages their kids are using to buy drugs online.

The agency said criminal organizations, including drug traffickers, have noticed and are using emojis to buy and sell counterfeit pills and other illicit drugs on social media and through e-commerce.

The DEA said the following is a reference guide intended to give parents, caregivers, and influencers a better sense of how the language can be used in conjunction with illegal drugs:

DEA decodes emojis
DEA decodes emojis(Drug Enforcement Administration)

We’re told it is important to note that this list is not all-inclusive and the images contained are a representative sample.

“Emojis, on their own, should not be indicative of illegal activity, but coupled with a change in behavior, change in appearance, or significant loss and or increase in income should be a reason to start an important conversation,” said the agency.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Highway 17 Bypass crash
1 killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass
No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
Conway man killed in Horry County motorcycle crash, officials say
Heriberto Pantaleon Polo
Man charged after woman, 42, dies in weekend crash on Highway 17 Bypass
Horry County police searching for man who pointed, presented weapon near Loris

Latest News

.
VIDEO: FAA investigates helicopter crash in Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported
.
VIDEO: Surfside Beach looks to improve safety by expanding wireless camera systems
VIDEO: HGTC students showcase skills at South Carolina Lineman’s Rodeo
Korey Gallagher
Authorities arrest pharmacist accused of stealing pills from Little River CVS Pharmacy