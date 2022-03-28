Submit a Tip
Crews return to site of weekend fire in Loris after wind, flames jump fire breaks

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is again fighting the fire that ignited over the weekend near Carolina Road.

According to HCFR, crews are back in Loris after the approximate 400-acre outside fire from the weekend jumped the fire breaks and is spreading in windy conditions

.Loris Fire Department and The South Carolina Forestry Commission are assisting in protecting any potentially threatened structures, moving toward containment.

HCFR’s Investigation Unit is on the scene, utilizing the drone to get a better view of the fire’s movement from the sky.

There are no reported injuries, according to HCR.

Residents and passersby will continue to see smoke in the area for an extended amount of time, likely until winds die down and the area receives a significant amount of rain.

HCFR was dispatched to the area at 3:47 p.m.

