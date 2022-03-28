Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crews contain ‘fast-moving’ outside fire in Green Sea

Crews have contained a “fast-moving” outside fire in the Green Sea community, officials said.
Crews have contained a “fast-moving” outside fire in the Green Sea community, officials said.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have contained a “fast moving” outside fire in the Green Sea community, officials said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched around 5 p.m. Sunday to reports of a fire near Carolina Road.

The Loris Fire Department and the South Carolina Forestry Commission helped HCFR battle the fire, which was about five acres.

The fire was reportedly contained after about two hours.

There were no structures damaged and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed in Highway 17 Bypass crash
1 killed in crash on Highway 17 Bypass
No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
No one seriously hurt after Myrtle Beach helicopter crash, officials say
Conway man killed in Horry County motorcycle crash, officials say
Horry County police searching for man who pointed, presented weapon near Loris
Vehicle found in Galivants Ferry pond, troopers investigating
Vehicle found in Galivants Ferry pond, troopers investigating

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Surfside Beach looks to improve safety by expanding wireless camera systems
VIDEO: HGTC students showcase skills at South Carolina Lineman’s Rodeo
Local goat yoga class is making donations to Saint Jude's Hospital
Grand Strand event provides yoga with baby goats for a good cause
Grand Strand event provides yoga with baby goats for a good cause
Grand Strand event provides yoga with baby goats for a good cause