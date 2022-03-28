Crews contain ‘fast-moving’ outside fire in Green Sea

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have contained a “fast moving” outside fire in the Green Sea community, officials said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched around 5 p.m. Sunday to reports of a fire near Carolina Road.

The Loris Fire Department and the South Carolina Forestry Commission helped HCFR battle the fire, which was about five acres.

The fire was reportedly contained after about two hours.

There were no structures damaged and no one was hurt.

