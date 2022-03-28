Submit a Tip
Coroner identifies woman, 42, killed in weekend crash on Highway 17 Bypass

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has named the woman killed in a weekend crash on Highway 17 Bypass.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has named the woman killed in a weekend crash on Highway 17 Bypass.

Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said 42-year-old Mayte Ramirez Lopez died in the accident near 38th Avenue North around 2:25 a.m. Sunday.

Lopez was from Mexico but had been residing in the Myrtle Beach area, Bellamy said.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.

WMBF News has reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department for more information.

