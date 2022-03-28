Authorities investigate apparent homicide in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in Marion.

According to Marion Police Chief Bobby Crawford, the victim was found Monday morning in the area of Jones Avenue.

Crawford said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting.

Authorities have not shared any suspect information.

The victim’s name is expected to be released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

