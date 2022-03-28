Submit a Tip
Authorities arrest pharmacist accused of stealing pills from Little River CVS Pharmacy

Korey Gallagher
Korey Gallagher(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A registered pharmacist in Little River was arrested on Monday after investigators said he stole pills from his workplace.

Korey Gallagher, 30, is charged with three counts of theft of controlled substances.

Warrants from the Department of Health and Environmental Control state that Gallagher is accused of unlawfully obtaining Tylenol #3, Alprazolam, which is best known as Xanax, and Lorazepam, which the National Alliance of Mental Illness says can be used to treat anxiety and sleeping problems.

The warrants show Gallagher stole the pills while working at a CVS Pharmacy located along Highway 17 in Little River.

He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

This is the fourth arrest that DHEC has made in the Grand Strand area over the past week.

RELATED COVERAGE:

One pharmacist was arrested after she was accused of taking oxycodone and hydrocodone from Nye Pharmacy in Conway and a CVS Pharmacy off Socastee Boulevard. A pharmacy technician at a Conway Walmart was arrested after authorities said she stole hydrocodone from a filled patient bottle. And a registered nurse was arrested after being accused of taking morphine from Conway Medical Center.

