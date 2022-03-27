Waccamaw Sportsmen’s Expo brings the outdoors to downtown Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new event looked to bring the outdoors to downtown Conway on Saturday.

Waccamaw Outfitters and Conway Downtown Alive partnered to present the first-ever Waccamaw Sportsmen’s Expo, which focused on the outdoor lifestyle along the banks of the Waccamaw River.

Among the attractions was the Dock Dogs competition, featuring, a group of high-flying canines that drew hundreds of spectators. The expo kicked off Friday with a full slate of Dock Dogs action.

Pricilla Penn said she came to learn from veterans about how she and her dog can compete next year.

“I recently started reading about it,” she said. “I am all about dogs. We were actually hoping to get our five-month-old lab involved but he has to be six months old to compete so we are just getting a few pointers.”

The day began with the Stalvey’s Bass Fishing Tournament and event activities include vendors and music at the Conway Marina. Other things to do included the Southern Flight Retrievers Dog Trails, game and fish cooking demonstrations, a reptile program by the Edisto Island Serpentarium and archery demonstrations.

Event coordinators are already looking to bring the expo back next year, while Conway officials were happy bringing something different to downtown.

“Having visitors and tourists come is outstanding,” said Hillary Howard, Executive Director of Conway Downtown Alive. “Our locals love to come to downtown to see and do. They have really become the breed and butter for so many of our shops and restaurants in our area.”

