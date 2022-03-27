Vehicle found in Galivants Ferry pond, troopers investigating

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A vehicle was found in Galivants Ferry pond on Sunday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Ridge Road shortly after 11 a.m.

HCFR added that it deployed the department’s Marine Rescue and Dive Team, but no one was found at the scene.

The vehicle was towed from the water.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

