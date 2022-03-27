Police: Man tried to kidnap child playing basketball at James Island school

Submit a Tip
Charleston Police are investigating a report of a man jumping a fence and attempting to kidnap a child playing basketball at the campus of Murray-La Saine Montessori School Saturday morning.(WMBF/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating an attempted kidnapping after a man tried to grab a child at a James Island elementary school.

Police say it happened at Murray-La Saine Montessori School just before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Two boys were playing basketball when a man jumped over the fence, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

The man then attempted to grab one of them by the arm, but the children ran away unharmed, Wolfsen says.

Investigators do not have a detailed description of the man, but said police described him as “heavy set.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have additional information should contact Charleston Police at 843-743-7200.

