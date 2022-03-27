Submit a Tip
Loris structure fire under investigation, no injuries reported

Loris structure fire under investigation, no injuries reported
Loris structure fire under investigation, no injuries reported(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were called to a structure fire in Loris on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the blaze happened on the 1000 block of Ferrell Road just before 1 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but the fire is under investigation.

The Loris Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene.

It comes a day after crews worked to contain what became a 400-acre wildfire in the Loris area.

As of 2:30 p.m., a burn ban also remains in place for unincorporated areas of Horry County.

